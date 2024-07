MUSEUM EXHIBIT FEATURES SIOUX CITY FESTIVALS

PHOTOGRAPHS, SOUVENIRS, AND OTHER MEMORABILIA OF LOCAL FESTIVALS ARE FEATURED IN A NEW EXHIBIT AT THE THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

CURATOR MATT ANDERSON SAYS “SIOUX CITY FESTIVALS AND CELEBRATIONS 1887-2024” IS NOW ON DISPLAY:

THEY WERE SUCCEEDED BY THE INTER-STATE LIVE STOCK FAIR, FROM 1904-1926:

FINANCIAL DIFFICULTIES RELATING TO THE GREAT DEPRESSION, WORLD WAR II AND SEVERAL MAJOR FLOODS HINDERED EFFORTS TO ESTABLISH AN ANNUAL FESTIVAL THROUGHOUT THE 1930S,40S AND 50S. EXCEPT FOR THE

CELEBRATION IN 1954 TO COMMEMORATE SIOUX CITY’S 100TH BIRTHDAY.

THEN THE FIRST RIVER-CADE FESTIVAL TOOK PLACE IN 1964:

THE EXHIBIT WILL FEATURE ARTIFACTS AND IMAGES FROM THESE FESTIVALS, AS WELL AS SEVERAL SMALLER EVENTS THAT HAVE ENTERTAINED SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS OVER THE DECADES.