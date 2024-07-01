MARK GREANEY – SENTINEL

Author: Mark Greaney

Book: SENTINEL

Publishing: Berkley (June 25, 2024)

Synopsis (from the Publisher):

An African coup may force Josh Duffy to choose between his mission and his family in this intense thriller from the #1

New York Times

bestselling author of The Gray Man series.

Josh Duffy and his wife Nikki are both working for the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service providing protection for diplomats in the field. They’ve been sent to Ghana with a team of US embassy personnel who are there to highlight American commitment to the construction of a new dam.

Since Ghana is a stable democracy, the Duffy children have come along for a short vacation. But stability proves to be fleeting when a Chinese plan to embarrass the US means the destruction of the dam. Now Josh and his protectees are on the run caught between a Chinese hit squad and a rebel army.