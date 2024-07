IOWA LAWSUIT SETTLED OVER “ONE CALL” VIOLATIONS

IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD HAS ANNOUNCED A SETTLEMENT WITH MIDAMERICAN, MEDIACOM, AND CENTURYLINK OVER COMPLIANCE WITH IOWA’S ONE CALL LAW.

IOWA LAW REQUIRES THAT EXCAVATORS GIVE PROPER NOTICE BEFORE EXCAVATIONS TO PROTECT UNDERGROUND INFRASTRUCTURE AND PREVENT INJURY.

IN MAY OF 2021, THE STATE ISSUED WARNING LETTERS TO MIDAMERICAN, MEDIACOM, AND CENTURYLINK REGARDING THEIR COMPANIES’ FAILURES TO ADEQUATELY ADDRESS UNTIMELY AND INACCURATE LOCATING OF THEIR UNDERGROUND FACILITIES.

THE STATE CONTINUED TO RECEIVE COMPLAINTS AFTER THE LETTERS WERE ISSUED AND CONDUCTED AN INVESTIGATION.

WHILE THE INVESTIGATION DISCOVERED SIGNIFICANT VIOLATIONS OF IOWA’S ONE CALL LAW, ALL THREE COMPANIES COOPERATED WITH THE STATE AND HAVE MADE DRASTIC IMPROVEMENTS IN THEIR LOCATING AND MARKING PERFORMANCE AND COMPLIANCE.

AS PART OF THE SETTLEMENT, MIDAMERICAN, MEDIACOM, AND CENTURYLINK WILL EACH PAY $50,000 IN CIVIL PENALTIES BY AUGUST 1ST.