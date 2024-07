YOU COULD STILL FIND GAS FOR AROUND THREE DOLLARS A GALLON IN SIOUX CITY IF YOU SHOPPED AROUND MONDAY.

A FEW STATIONS STILL HAD A PRICE OF 2.97 PER GALLONS MONDAY AS WE HEAD TOWARDS THE INDEPENDENCE DAY HOLIDAY WHICH IS A PEAK TIME FOR SUMMER TRAVEL.

SOME SIOUX CITY STATIONS WERE AT 3.29 OR EVEN 3.39 A GALLON.

TRIPLE A SAYS A GALLON OF REGULAR IN NEBRASKA AVERAGES ABOUT THREE-29, WHILE IN IOWA, REGULAR AVERAGES THREE-33 PER GALLON.

TRIPLE A SAYS THE NATIONAL AVERAGE IS THREE-50 PER GALLON.