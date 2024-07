FEMA CENTERS TO OPEN IN SPENCER & ROCK VALLEY

FEMA WILL BE OPENING DISASTER RECOVERY CENTERS THIS WEEK IN SPENCER AND ROCK VALLEY.

THE SPENCER CENTER OPENS TUESDAY AT 1 P.M. IN SPENCER, IOWA TO PROVIDE ONE-ON-ONE ASSISTANCE FOR PEOPLE AFFECTED BY THE RECENT FLOODING AND STORMS.

ROCK VALLEY’S OPENS WEDNESDAY AT 1 P.M.

RECOVERY SPECIALISTS FROM FEMA AND THE U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION WILL PROVIDE INFORMATION ON AVAILABLE SERVICES, EXPLAIN DISASTER ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS AND HELP PEOPLE COMPLETE OR CHECK THE STATUS OF APPLICATIONS FOR FEDERAL ASSISTANCE.

SPENCER’S CENTER WILL BE AT THE CLAY COUNTY REGIONAL EVENTS CENTER TOWER GATE PAVILION LOCATED AT

800 W 18TH STREET FROM: 1 P.M. TO 6 P.M. ON TUESDAY, THEN 8 A.M. TO 6 P.M. EVERY DAY, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

ROCK VALLEY’S IS AT THE CITY PARK SHELTER HOUSE AT 1013 13TH AVENUE WITH HOURS: 1 P.M. TO 6 P.M. ON WEDNESDAY, THEN 8 A.M. TO 6 P.M. EVERY DAY, UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

BOTH RECOVERY CENTERS WILL BE OPEN ON THE 4TH OF JULY HOLIDAY.

TO SAVE TIME, PLEASE APPLY WITH FEMA ONLINE OR BY PHONE BEFORE VISITING A DISASTER RECOVERY CENTER.

VISIT DISASTERASSISTANCE.GOV

CALL FEMA DIRECTLY AT 800-621-FEMA (3362) OR DOWNLOAD AND USE THE FEMA APP.