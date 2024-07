CITY COUNCIL APPROVES $50,000 GRANT FOR THE WARMING SHELTER

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS APPROVED A $50,000 GRANT FOR THE WARMING SHELTER ON NEBRASKA STREET.

COUNCILMAN DAN MOORE SAYS IT WAS THE RIGHT THING FOR THE CITY TO DO:

WARMING SHELTER SPOKESMAN JOE TWIDWELL SAYS THEY HAVE RECEIVED SOME SIGNIFICANT FINANCIAL PLEDGES RECENTLY TO HELP FUND THE HOMELESS SHELTER:

TWIDWELL SAYS THERE ARE MANY PEOPLE WHO THE SHELTER IS CURRENTLY HELPING:

THE COUNCIL APPOVED THE REQUEST ON A 3-1 VOTE.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT VOTED NO AND COUNCILMAN MATTHEW O’KANE ABSTAINED BECAUSE HE IS A MEMBER OF THE WARMING SHELTER’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS.