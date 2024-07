185TH HELPS SIOUX RAPIDS FLOOD RECOVERY EFFORT

MEMBERS OF SIOUX CITY’S 185TH AIR NATIONAL GUARD REFUELING WING HAVE BEEN IN SIOUX RAPIDS CLEANING UP DEBRIS CAUSED BY RECENT FLOODING.

THE 185TH AND DES MOINES’ 132ND WING SENT 30 AIRMEN TO SIOUX RAPIDS.

MAJOR DANIEL RESS OF THE 185TH SAYS NATIONAL GUARD AIRMEN ARE WORKING IN CONJUNCTION WITH LOCAL CIVIL AUTHORITIES TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF THE PUBLIC BY CORDONING OFF STREETS AS THE AIRMEN OPERATE THEIR VEHICLES AND EQUIPMENT:

185TH AIRMEN SUCH AS STAFF SERGEANT SETH STAMM ARE LOADING DEBRIS BROUGHT BY RESIDENTS ABOARD DUMP TRUCKS SO RESIDENTS CAN ATTEMPT TO RETURN TO LIVING IN THEIR HOMES:

ONE OF THOSE AFFECTED RESIDENTS IS ERIC BOGE, A LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL TEACHER:

IOWA NATIONAL GUARD AIRMEN ARE ALSO WORKING IN AFFECTED AREAS OF WOODBURY, CHEROKEE, IDA, AND BUENA VISTA COUNTIES.

AIRMEN TAKING PART IN THIS MISSION PRIMARILY COME FROM THEIR UNIT’S CIVIL ENGINEERING SQUADRONS.

THE VOLUNTEER GUARD TEAM IS EXPECTED TO BE ON DUTY THROUGH THE INDEPENDENCE HOLIDAY WEEK AND EVEN THE HOLIDAY IF NECESSARY TO ASSIST WITH RECOVERY EFFORTS.

PHOTOS FROM AIRMAN TYLON CHAPMAN, 185TH