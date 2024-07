SOME UTILITY SERVICES BEGIN RETURNING TO MCCOOK LAKE AREA

SOME PROGRESS IS STARTING TO BE MADE IN THE MCCOOK LAKE AREA OF UNION COUNTY THAT WAS DEVASTATED BY FLOODS A WEEK AGO, BUT THE TOWN REMAINS IN THE VERY EARLY STAGES OF THE RECOVERY PROCESS.

TODD MANNS IS THE HEAD OF BLUE CELL LLC, THE DENVER BASED COMPANY WHICH IS NOW OVERSEEING THE DISASTER RECOVERY EFFORT.

MANNS SAYS EVERYTHING THEY ARE DOING IS SAFETY BASED:

MANNS1 OC….TWO AND THREE. :13

PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER ANDREW NILGES SAYS PHASE ONE IS RESTORING THE PENROSE LANE AREA:

NILGES OC…..MCCOOK LAKE :31

WATER AND SEWER SERVICES WAS RESTORED TO THE NORTH END OF PENROSE SUNDAY, BUT A BOIL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT AT LEAST THROUGH TODAY.

MCCOOK LAKE REMAINS CLOSED FOR BOATING AND A NO ACCESS RESTRICTION TO THE AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT.

FIREWORKS HAVE ALSO BEEN BANNED AT MCCOOK LAKE BECAUSE OF THE INCREASED FIRE DANGER TO DAMAGED PROPERTY.

EVEN THOUGH RAIN IS IN THE FORECAST, METEOROLOGIST TODD HEITKAMP SAYS THE EXPECTED ONE OR TWO INCHES OF RAIN THROUGH TUESDAY WILL NOT RESULT IN NEW FLOODING:

HEITKAMP OC…….FROM THAT RAINFALL. :17

MANY HOMES HAVE BEEN TEMPORARILY RED TAGGED, BUT RESIDENTS WERE TOLD THAT WAS TO EMPHASIZE THE DAMAGE AND DANGER AROUND THE STRUCTURES.

IT DOES NOT MEAN THEY WILL BE DEMOLISHED.

THE CITY COUNCIL WILL MEET AT 7 P.M. TONIGHT TO FURTHER DISCUSS SOME OF THE ISSUES.