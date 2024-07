REGIONAL FLOOD AID CENTERS REMAIN OPEN

A VOLUNTEER RECEPTION AND SUPPLY DONATION DISTRIBUTION CENTER HAS OPENED AT RIVERSIDE LUTHERAN CHURCH ON 1817 RIVERSIDE BOULEVARD IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE COMMUNITY ACTION AGENCY OF SIOUXLAND, AND JUNIOR LEAGUE OF SIOUX CITY.

THE CENTER WILL BE STAFFED BY VOLUNTEERS FROM 7:00AM UNTIL 6:00PM ON MONDAY.

THEY HAVE PLENTY OF SUPPLIES TO DISTRIBUTE TO ANYONE IN NEED INCLUDING CLEANING SUPPLIES, PERSONAL HYGIENE ITEMS, WATER, SNACKS, DIAPERS, AND MANY MORE ITEMS.

THE SITE IS ACCEPTING DONATIONS OF MOPS, BROOMS, SHOVELS, RAKES, TRASH BAGS, UTILITY KNIVES, TARPS, TOTES, BOOTS AND OTHER CLEANING SUPPLIES.

A VOLUNTEER RECEPTION CENTER HAS BEEN ACTIVE IN CORRECTIONVILLE, WITH THE HELP OF SUNNYBROOK COMMUNITY CHURCH.

ALL VOLUNTEERS ARE REQUIRED TO CHECK IN AND OUT OF THE TOWN’S HIGH SCHOOL.

THE IZAAK WALTON LEAGUE IN NORTH SIOUX CITY IS ACTING AS THE VOLUNTEER RECEPTION AND SUPPLY DISTRIBUTION CENTER FOR THE MCCOOK LAKE AREA.