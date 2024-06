WEARING A BIKE HELMET CAN EARN YOU A SWEET TREAT FROM POLICE

WEARING A HELMET WHILE RIDING YOUR BIKE THIS SUMMER MAY EARN YOU A SWEET TREAT.

JENNIFER MCCABE OF OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED SAYS ITS THE 10TH YEAR THEY HAVE PARTNERED WITH THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AND LOCAL SIOUXLAND DAIRY QUEENS THROUGH THE “YOU’VE BEEN TICKETED” PROGRAM. AS AN EXTENSION OF O-U’S “GOTTA BRAIN, GETTA HELMET” PROGRAM:

SGT. TOM GILL OF THE SIOUX CITY POLICE SAYS THE HELMET CAMPAIGN IS ONE OF THEIR FAVORITE PROGRAMS:

OPPORTUNITIES UNLIMITED ALSO BENEFITS FROM “YOU’VE BEEN TICKETED” BY PROMOTING BRAIN INJURY AWARENESS IN THE SIOUXLAND COMMUNITY.