THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM HAS BEEN AWARDED A CULTURAL LEADERSHIP PARTNERS GRANT AWARD FROM THE IOWA ARTS COUNCIL.

MUSEUM DIRECTOR STEVE HANSEN SAYS THE GRANT PROVIDED FOR A VARIETY OF EXHIBITS AND PROGRAMMING ACTIVITIES:

IT’S FUNDED BY AN APPROPRIATION FROM THE NATIONAL ENDOWMENT FOR THE HUMANITIES, A FEDERAL AGENCY.