IOWA SUPREME COURT UPHOLDS HEARTBEAT ABORTION LAW

THE IOWA SUPREME COURT HAS UPHELD THE LAW THAT BANS MOST ABORTIONS AFTER THE SIXTH WEEK OF A PREGNANCY.

FOUR OF THE JUSTICES JOINED THE MAJORITY RULING THAT REMOVED THE INJUNCTION THAT PREVENTED THE LAW FROM TAKING EFFECT AND THREE JUSTICES OPPOSED THE MOVE.

THE MAJORITY RULING SAYS THERE’S NO FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT TO AN ABORTION IN IOWA’S CONSTITUTION AND THE COURT’S REVIEW OF THE HISTORICAL RECORD SHOWS THE RIGHT TO AN ABORTION IS NOT ROOTED AT ALL IN OUR STATE’S HISTORY AND TRADITION.

MAGGIE DEWITTE IS THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF PULSE LIFE ADVOCATES:

SHE WAS THE EMCEE FOR LAST SATURDAY’S STATEHOUSE RALLY TO MARK THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE U-S SUPREME COURT DECISION THAT OVERTURNED ROE V WADE — AND SET THE NEW LEGAL STANDARD ON WHICH THE IOWA SUPREME COURT RULING IS BASED:

IOWA SUPREME COURT CHIEF JUSTICE SUSAN CHRISTIANSEN WROTE A DISSENT, SAYING THE FOUR JUSTICES WHO JOINED THE MAJORITY DECISION RELIED HEAVILY ON THE MALE-DOMINATED HISTORY AND TRADITIONS OF THE 1800S AND SHE SAID THE FOUR JUSTICES HAD IGNORED HOW FAR WOMEN’S RIGHTS HAVE COME SINCE THE CIVIL WAR.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS IS PRAISING THE DECISION, SAYING NOTHING IS MORE WORTHY OF THE STRONGEST DEFENSE THAN THE UNBORN.

IOWA DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR RITA HART SAYS REPUBLICANS WENT TOO FAR WITH THIS ABORTION BAN AND VOTERS WILL HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE IN NOVEMBER.

RADIO IOWA contributed