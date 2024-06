FLOODING TAKES TOLL ON HOLOCAUST RAILS EXHIBIT AT RAILROAD MUSEUM

THE RECENT FLOODING HAS ALSO TAKEN A TOLL ON SIOUX CITY’S RAILROAD MUSEUM ON THE EDGE OF RIVERSIDE.

ALL OF THE BUILDINGS AND EXHIBITS WERE FLOODED BY THE BIG SIOUX RIVER THIS PAST WEEK, INCLUDING THE HOLOCAUST RAILS EXHIBIT WHICH DEBUTED IN APRIL OF 2023 WITH MEMORABILIA AND PHOTOS FROM THE HOLOCAUST OF WORLD WAR TWO.

LOU ANN LINDBLADE IS ONE OF THE DESIGNERS OF THE EXHIBIT:

SHE SAYS FORTUNATELY, MOST OF THE INDIVIDUAL EXHIBIT ITEMS ESCAPED DAMAGE:

LINDBLADE SAYS IT HAS BEEN TOUGH FOR EVERYONE ASSOCIATED WITH THE RAILROAD MUSEUM TO DEAL WITH THE AFTERMATH OF THE FLOODING:

SHE SAYS THAT HAS MADE THEM DETERMINED TO RESTORE THE EXHIBIT AND THAT PROCESS IS GETTING UNDERWAY.

SEVERAL PEOPLE HAVE ALREADY MADE CONTRIBUTIONS TO THAT EFFORT::

THE RAILROAD MUSEUM REMAINS CLOSED FOR THE NEAR FUTURE SO THAT FLOOD DEBRIS MAY BE REMOVED AND THE VARIOUS BUILDINGS CAN BE FIXED UP.