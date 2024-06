36TH STREET CLOSED AT HAMILTON FOR REPAIRS

TRAFFIC HAS BEEN REROUTED SINCE LATE THURSDAY AFTERNOON AT 36TH AND HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

THE CITY ENGINEERING DIVISION SAYS 36TH STREET BETWEEN HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND DEARBORN BOULEVARD WAS CLOSED TO MAKE REPAIRS TO A VOID DISCOVERED UNDER 36TH STREET EAST OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

A DETOUR WILL BE POSTED USING JACKSON STREET, 27TH STREET, AND STONE PARK BOULEVARD.

MOTORISTS ARE ADVISED TO REDUCE SPEED AND DRIVE CAUTIOUSLY THROUGH THAT AREA.