185TH TO ASSIST WITH FLOOD RECOVERY EFFORTS

THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING AND 132D WING OF THE IOWA AIR NATIONAL GUARD WILL PROVIDE UP TO 30 AIRMEN TO HELP WITH DEBRIS CLEAN UP IN THE WAKE OF THE HISTORIC FLOODING IN IOWA.

GUARD SPOKESPERSON JACKIE SCHMILLEN SAYS THE SIOUX CITY BASED AIR GUARD UNIT’S DEBRIS REMOVAL TEAM HAS BEEN TASKED TO HELP IN WOODBURY COUNTY AS WELL AS NEIGHBORING CHEROKEE, IDA, AND BUENA VISTA COUNTIES WHILE THE 132ND WILL HEAD TO THE IOWA LAKES:

SHE SAYS SOME OF THE GUARD MEMBERS ARE LITERALLY HELPING THEIR NEIGHBORS IN THEIR HOMETOWNS:

THE AIRMEN ARE PRIMARILY ASSIGNED TO THEIR UNIT’S CIVIL ENGINEERING SQUADRON.

