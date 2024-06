WINNAVEGAS TO REOPEN THURSDAY AFTERNOON & HOTEL FRIDAY

THE WINNAVEGAS CASINO RESORT NEAR SLOAN, IOWA WILL REOPEN TODAY AT 4PM AND THE HOTEL WILL REOPEN FRIDAY AT 8AM.

WOODBURY COUNTY OFFICIALS HAVE APPROVED REOPENING K35 330TH ST, ALLOWING RESORT ASSOCIATES AND GUESTS TO ACCESS THE PROPERTY.

THE ROAD WAS PARTIALLY COVERED WITH RISING FLOOD WATERS ON TUESDAY, CAUSING WINNAVEGAS MANAGEMENT TO CLOSE THE ENTIRE PROPERTY.

LATER THAT DAY, WOODBURY COUNTY OFFICIALS CLOSED THE ROAD.

THERE WAS NO DAMAGE TO THE IMMEDIATE PROPERTY BY THE MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING AND WHILE THE RIVER REMAINS HIGH, WINNAVEGAS MANAGEMENT IS CONFIDENT THAT THE PROPERTY IS SAFE FOR ASSOCIATES TO RETURN TO WORK AND FOR RESORT GUESTS TO ENJOY THE PROPERTY’S AMENITIES.

: