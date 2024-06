RESOURCE CENTER FOR FLOOD VICTIMS OPEN TODAY AT RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL

A MULTI AGENCY RESOURCE CENTER WILL BE AVAILABLE TO THOSE DISPLACED BY FLOODING IN CORRECTIONVILLE TODAY FROM NOW UNTIL 6:00 P.M. AT THE RIVER VALLEY SCHOOL IN CORRECTIONVILLE.

RESIDENTS WHO HAVE EXPERIENCED WATER DAMAGE SHOULD REPORT IT TO THE IOWA STATE OFFICE OF EMERGENCY SERVICES.

https://report-ia-state.orioncentral.com.

ANY FLOOD WATER DAMAGE OUTSIDE THE VOLUNTARY EVACUATION AREA, EVEN TO BASEMENTS, SHOULD BE REPORTED.

RESOURCES SENT TO OUR AREA WILL BE DETERMINED BY THE DATA PROVIDED BY RESIDENTS.

THE SIOUXLAND RECOVERY FUND HAS BEEN ACTIVATED TO AID IN RECOVERY EFFORTS FOR THOSE IMPACTED BY RECENT FLOODING.

http://www.siouxlandrecoveryfund.com

DONATIONS ARE CURRENTLY BEING ACCEPTED ONLINE AT SIOUXLANDRECOVERYFUND.COM OR MAY DELIVERED TO ANY SECURITY NATIONAL BANK LOCATION.