PECAUT CENTER & STONE PARK CLEAN UP CONTINUES

THE DOROTHY PECAUT NATURE CENTER WILL RESUME NORMAL OPERATIONS AND HOURS ON FRIDAY.

THE NATURE CENTER WAS CLOSED EARLIER THIS WEEK DUE TO FLOODING OF THE BIG SIOUX RIVER AND THE CLOSURE OF HIGHWAY 12.

THE NATURE CENTER’S REGULAR HOURS ARE TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY FROM 9:00 A.M. TO 4:00 P.M.

AND SUNDAY FROM 12:00 TO 4:00 P.M.

AT STONE STATE PARK, THE WEST ENTRANCE IS CURRENTLY CLOSED WHILE PARK STAFF CLEAN UP DEBRIS LEFT BEHIND BY THE RECEDING FLOODWATERS.

THE EAST ENTRANCE TO STONE PARK IS OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

File photo