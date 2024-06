SPECIAL TRASH DISPOSAL SITES SET UP FOR RIVERSIDE RESIDENTS

THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY AND GILL HAULING ARE ORGANIZING CLEANUP EFFORTS FOR THE AFFECTED HOMES FROM FLOODING IN RIVERIDE.

IF RESIDENTS ARE ABLE TO HAUL ANY DEMOLITION DEBRIS AND WASTE, THE CITY ASKS THAT IT IS TAKEN TO THE JACKSON LANDFILL LOCATED AT 1402 HIGHWAY 20 IN JACKSON, NEBRASKA.

DISPOSAL WILL BE FREE OF CHARGE.

RESIDENTS WILL NEED TO SHOW AN ID OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN THE AFFECTED AREA TO DISPOSE OF MATERIALS FOR FREE.

THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER AT 5800 28TH STREET IN SIOUX CITY WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE AS AN ALTERNATIVE LOCATION FOR DISPOSAL.

AGAIN, RESIDENTS WILL NEED TO SHOW ID OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN THE AFFECTED AREA FOR ADDRESS VERIFICATION TO DISPOSE OF MATERIALS FOR FREE.

ROLL OFF CONTAINERS HAVE BEEN PLACED IN GOLDIE PARK FOR TRASH AND HOUSEHOLD DEBRIS.

ADDITIONAL CONTAINERS WILL BE PLACED AT THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS BY END OF THURSDAY AFTERNOON AT:RIVER DRIVE AND WRIGHT AVENUE, ALSO AT DACOTAH AVENUE AT THE LAPLANTE AVENUE INTERSECTION, PLUS FLORENCE AVENUE AT THE CAVALIER WAY INTERSECTION AND THEN AT BECK STREET NEAR THE RIVER DRIVE SOUTH INTERSECTION.

GILL HAULING MAY NOT BE ABLE TO COLLECT TRASH CURBSIDE ON THE DESIGNATED COLLECTION DAY IN RIVERSIDE BECAUSE OF THE WATER LEVELS.