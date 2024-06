SIOUX CITY MAN DIES DURING APPARENT BURGLARY ATTEMPT

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS DIED AFTER ACCIDENTALLY BEING ELECTROCUTED DURING AN APPARENT BURGLARY ATTEMPT EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A BURGLARY IN PROGRESS AT A BUSINESS LOCATED AT 2101 COURT STREET AROUND 4:20 A.M.

UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS FOUND 37-YEAR-OLD JERROD D. SCHWEITZBERGER, WHO HAD BEEN ELECTROCUTED

WHILE APPARENTLY ATTEMPTING TO STEAL COPPER WIRE,

EMERGENCY MEDICAL PERSONNEL WERE IMMEDIATELY CALLED TO THE SCENE AND SCHWEIZTZBERGER WAS TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WHERE HE WAS PRONOUNCED DEAD.

A SECOND PERSON AT THE SCENE, 39-YEAR-OLD DENAIR BYARS OF SIOUX CITY. WAS CHARGED WITH 3RD DEGREE BURGLARY.

THE INITIAL INVESTIGATION INDICATES SCHWEITZBERGER WAS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE COPPER WIRING FROM THE PROPERTY WHEN HE CAME INTO CONTACT WITH A LIVE ELECTRICAL SOURCE, RESULTING IN HIS FATAL ELECTROCUTION.

POLICE SAY THE TRAGIC INCIDENT SERVES AS A STARK REMINDER OF THE DANGERS ASSOCIATED WITH ATTEMPTING TO STEAL COPPER WIRING AND OTHER METALS.

THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT IS ACTIVELY WORKING TO GATHER MORE INFORMATION.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE INCIDENT MAY SUBMIT TIPS ANONYMOUSLY BY CONTACTING CRIME STOPPERS AT (712) 258-TIPS (8477).