MIDAMERICAN ENERGY HOPES TO START RESTORING NATURAL GAS SERVICE TO FLOOD VICTIMS

MIDAMERICAN ENERGY IS CONTINUING EFFORTS TO RESTORE NATURAL GAS SERVICE TO AFFECTED CUSTOMERS IN NORTH SIOUX CITY AND RIVERSIDE AREAS WHERE FLOOD LEVELS HAVE RECEDED.

FOR THE EAST MCCOOK LAKE, RIVERSIDE AND JEFFERSON AREA, IN ORDER FOR MIDAMERICAN TO RESTORE SERVICE, CUSTOMERS MUST MEET THE FOLLOWING CONDITIONS:

WATER SERVICE MUST FIRST BE RESTORED TO THE PROPERTY BEFORE MIDAMERICAN CAN RESTORE GAS SERVICE.

IF ANY GAS APPLIANCES OR EQUIPMENT WERE SUBMERGED IN WATER, AN HVAC PROFESSIONAL MUST INSPECT THE EQUIPMENT AND REPLACE WATER-DAMAGED VALVES.

AFTER THOSE CONDITIONS ARE MET, MIDAMERICAN CAN RESTORE GAS SERVICE AND RELIGHT PILOT LIGHTS AS LONG AS CUSTOMERS DON’T HAVE ANY OTHER STRUCTURAL PROPERTY DAMAGE THAT WOULD REQUIRE AN INSPECTION.

IF CUSTOMERS HAVE MET THOSE CONDITIONS AND CAN BE ON-SITE TO PROVIDE INSIDE ACCESS TO MIDAMERICAN PERSONNEL, THEY CAN CALL 800-432-0586 TO REQUEST RESTORATION.

DUE TO THE EXTENSIVE INFRASTRUCTURE DAMAGE IN THE MCCOOK LAKE WEST AND WYNSTONE AREAS, NATURAL GAS SERVICE REMAINS UNAVAILABLE THERE

Photo by MidAmerican Energy