MCNAUGHTON SWITCHES PARTIES TO RUN FOR COUNTY SUPERVISOR

A FORMER REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE IN WOODBURY COUNTY HAS SWITCHED PARTIES AND WILL SEEK ELECTION TO THE

WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS AS A DEMOCRAT.

BRIAN MCNAUGHTON MADE THE ANNOUNCEMENT WEDNESDAY AT THE COUNTY COURTHOUSE THAT HE WILL SEEK THE DISTRICT 3 SEAT:

MCNAUGHTON1 OC………PARTY QUIT ME. :15

MCNAUGHTON WILL ONCE AGAIN RUN AGAINST CURRENT REPUBLICAN SUPERVISOR MARK NELSON, WHO DEFEATED HIM IN THE JUNE G-O-P PRIMARY.

HE IS PARTICULARLY UPSET ABOUT HOW THE CURRENT BOARD HAS DEALT WITH THE LONG DELAYED NEW LAW ENFORCEMENT CENTER PROJECT:

MCNAUGHTON2 OC……….OUR POOR DECISIONS. :25

WITH MCNAUGHTON’S ANNOUNCEMENT, WOODBURY COUNTY DEMOCRATS NOW HAVE A FULL SLATE OF COUNTY SUPERVISOR CANDIDATES RUNNING FOR OFFICE IN NOVEMBER.

JOHN HERRIG IS RUNNING FOR THE DISTRICT ONE SEAT AND, LINCOLN RYAN FOR THE DISTRICT FIVE SUPERVISORS POST.