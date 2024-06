MCCOOK LAKE NORTHSHORE AREA REMAINS CLOSED FROM FLOOD DAMAGE

INTERSTATE 29 IS NOW FULLY REOPENED IN SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA.

BOTH LANES FROM EXIT 2 TO EXIT 26 WERE CLOSED THIS PAST WEEKEND BECAUSE OF THE RECORD-HIGH WATER FROM THE BIG SIOUX RIVER.

GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SAYS THE MCCOOK LAKE EXIT AT NORTH SIOUX CITY MAY REQUIRE ADDITIONAL CLOSURES FOR RESPONSE OPERATIONS.:

MCCOOK1 OC……..50 FOOT DROP OFF. :33

THE GOVERNOR KNOWS RESIDENTS ARE HURTING, BUT SAYS IT IS NOT SAFE TO GO BACK IN:

MCCOOK2 OC……..GONNA GET HURT. :16

NOEM SAYS NORTH SIOUX CITY’S FLOOD MITIGATION LEVEE PLAN WORKED IN 2014, BUT CONDITIONS WERE WORSE THIS TIME THAN ANYONE COULD HAVE EXPECTED.

MCCOOK3 OC………JUST GONE. :17

DESPITE THOSE TERRIBLE LOSSES, THE GOVERNOR SAYS THE NORTH SIOUX CITY MITIGATION PLAN STILL DID SAVE OTHER PROPERTY:

MCCOOK4 OC……….WHY IT WAS PUT UP.:17

NOEM SAYS NORTH SIOUX CITY DID THE BEST THEY COULD TO MAKE THE RIGHT DECISION, BUT THE NORTHSHORE DRIVE RESIDENTS ARE THE ONES WHO ARE SUFFERING BECAUSE THEIR HOMES ARE GONE.

NOEM SPOKE IN YANKTON

Audio from Jerry Oster

Photos from SD Civil Air Patrol for SD Office of emergency Management