MANY IOWA LAWMAKERS UNHAPPY WITH IUB CARBON PIPELINE DECISION

THE TOP REPUBLICAN IN THE IOWA HOUSE SAYS THE STATE LEGISLATURE MUST UPDATE THE STATE’S EMINENT DOMAIN LAWS IN RESPONSE TO THE IOWA UTILITIES BOARD DECISION TO APPROVE THE ROUTE FOR THE SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS PIPELINE.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

SUPPORTERS OF THE PIPELINE SAY IT WILL HELP IOWA-PRODUCED ETHANOL COMPETE IN LOW CARBON FUEL MARKETS AROUND THE GLOBE.

IN A WRITTEN STATEMENT, MONTE SHAW OF THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION SAID DESPITE THE OVERHEATED RHETORIC OF A FEW, THE OVERWHELMING MAJORITY OF IMPACTED LANDOWNERS SUPPORT THIS PROJECT.

