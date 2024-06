I29 REOPENS IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA

INTERSTATE 29 HAS REOPENED IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA. STATE OFFICIALS REOPENED THE NORTH AND SOUTHBOUND LANES OF I29 TUESDAY AT 3 PM. FROM EXIT 2 TO EXIT 26.

THE LANES WERE CLOSED THIS WEEK DUE TO FLOODING ALONG THE BIG SIOUX RIVER.

LOCAL ROADS AND OTHER STATE HIGHWAYS CONTINUE TO BE IMPACTED BY HIGH WATER, CLEAN UP EFFORTS AND EMERGENCY RESPONSE.

THE MCCOOK LAKE EXIT MAY REQUIRE ADDITIONAL CLOSURES FOR RESPONSE OPERATIONS.