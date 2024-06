I-29 REOPENS IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA

INTERSTATE 29 IS NOW FULLY REOPENED IN SOUTHEASTERN SOUTH DAKOTA.

BOTH LANES FROM EXIT 2 TO EXIT 26 WERE CLOSED THIS PAST WEEKEND BECAUSE OF THE RECORD-HIGH WATER FROM THE BIG SIOUX RIVER.

EVEN WITH BOTH LANES BACK OPEN, OFFICIALS ARE WARNING DRIVERS THAT THERE MAY BE STANDING WATER ALONG THE SHOULDERS OF THE ROAD.

THE MCCOOK LAKE EXIT MAY REQUIRE ADDITIONAL CLOSURES FOR RESPONSE OPERATIONS.

DRIVERS ARE ALSO URGED NOT TO GO THROUGH RUSHING OR STANDING WATER OVER ROADWAYS AS THE ROAD MAY BE WASHED OUT UNDERNEATH.

ALL CURRENT ROAD CLOSURES AND HIGHWAY OBSTACLES CAN BE VIEWED ON SOUTH DAKOTA 5-1-1 WEBSITE.