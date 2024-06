SOME ROADS IN NORTHWEST IOWA ARE BEGINNING TO OPEN BACK UP AS FLOOD WATERS RECEDE.

AT NOON, THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION OPENED HIGHWAY 20 IN BOTH DIRECTIONS BETWEEN MOVILLE AND HOLSTEIN.

BARRICADES WILL REMAIN IN PLACE AT THE ENTRY POINTS INTO CORRECTIONVILLE TO KEEP NON-RESIDENTS FROM ENTERING THE COMMUNITY.

FOR A FULL LIST OF ROADS THAT HAVE OPENED, PLEASE VISIT THE WOODBURY COUNTY WEBSITE AT http://ICEASB.ORG/ROADS/COUNTY/WOODBURY