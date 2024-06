WINNAVEGAS TEMPORARILY CLOSES BECAUSE OF FLOODING

FLOODING NEAR SLOAN, IOWA HAS LED THE WINNAVEGAS CASINO RESORT TO CLOSE THEIR ENTIRE PROPERTY.

THE CASINO ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING THE TEMPORARY CLOSING IS IN AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION.

THE CASINO SHUTDOWN AT 10AM TUESDAY AS THE ENTRANCE ROAD TO THE RESORT WAS PARTIALLY COVERED WITH WATER THAT WAS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO RISE.

FOR THE SAFETY OF THEIR ASSOCIATES AND GUESTS, CASINO MANAGEMENT DECIDED TO CLOSE THE PROPERTY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

AN ANNOUNCEMENT WILL BE MADE AT AN APPROPRIATE TIME ON WHEN MANAGEMENT PLANS TO RE-OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

AT THIS TIME, THE CASINO PROPERTY HAS NOT BEEN AFFECTED BY THE MISSOURI RIVER FLOODING,