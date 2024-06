SHERIFF SAYS FLOODS HAVE AFFECTED MOST MAIN COUNTY HIGHWAYS

FLOODING ALSO CONTINUES TO TAKE A TOLL IN THE EASTERN HALF OF WOODBURY COUNTY.

COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS THE LITTLE SIOUX RIVER’S FLOODING IS CREATING MANY ISSUES:

LILSIOUX1 OC…….GOING TO OPEN. :23

CORRECTIONVILEE REMAINS CLOSED TO NON-RESIDENTS AND STILL HAS A 9:30 P.M. TO 6 A.M. CURFEW FOR THOSE WHO RESIDE THERE:

LILSIOUX2 OC……..AFTER 9:30 P.M. :18

SHEEHAN SAYSTHE FLOODING HAS AFFECTED TRAVELERS, ESPECIALLY THOSE WANTING TO DRIVE EAST OUT OF SIOUX CITY:

LILSIOUX3 OC……..SAFEST QUICKEST ROUTE. :24

THE SHERIFF ALSO REMINDS DRIVERS THAT IF THEY IGNORE ROADBLOCKS AND DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED CLOSED ROADS, THEY WILL BE PUTTING THEMSELVES AT RISK AND ALSO SUBJECT TO ARREST.