PARTS OF I-29 NEAR COUNCIL BLUFFS WILL BE CLOSING THIS MORNING

DUE TO FLOODING, THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION WILL BE CLOSING I-29 OR I-680 NORTH OF COUNCIL BLUFFS THIS MORNING.

THE D-O-T INTENDS TO CLOSE THE INTERSTATE AT THE NORTH EDGE OF COUNCIL BLUFFS AT MILE MARKER 55 TO THE I-29/880 INTERCHANGE NEAR LOVELAND AROUND 11 O’CLOCK THIS MORNING.

THE OFFICIAL TIMING OF THE CLOSURE WILL DEPEND ON RISING FLOOD WATERS FROM THE MISSOURI RIVER. IN ADDITION, THE PORTION OF I-680 WEST OF I-29 LOCATED IN IOWA WILL ALSO BE CLOSING.