LEVEE BREACH NEAR SMITHLAND AND RODNEY (Update)

WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT COORDINATOR MIKE MONTINO SAYS THE EXACT CAUSE OF THE BREACH THAT LED TO FLOODING IN THE SMITHLAND AREA TUESDAY MORNING HAS NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED:

SMITHLAND1 OC…CONTINUING TO RISE. :27

MONTINO SAYS RESIDENTS WHO WANT TO EVACUATE MAY GO TO A SHELTER IN ONAWA.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING WAS ISSUED AT 5 A.M. TUESDAY UNTIL 8 A.M. AFTER LOCAL LAW ENFORECEMENT REPORTED A LEVEE ON THE LITTLE SIOUX RIVER HAD FAILED 600 YARDS SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 141.

THAT CAUSED FLOODING NEAR SMITHLAND, RODNEY AND THE SURROUNDING AREA.

update 6/25/24 5:50 p.m.

—————————————

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING IS CURRENTLY IN AFFECT FOR WOODBURY COUNTY UNTIL 8 A.M. AT 4;49 A.M. LOCAL LAW ENFORECEMENT REPORTED A LEVEE ON THE LITTLE SIOUX RIVER FAILED 600 YARDS SOUTH OF HIGHWAY 141.

THIS IS CAUSING FLASH FLOODING NEAR SMITHLAND, RODNEY AND OTHER RURAL AREAS.

IF YOU ARE IN THIS AREA, YOU SHOULD MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY.