THERE WILL BE A SHORT TERM CLOSURE OF NORTHBOUND INTERSTATE 29 NEAR SLOAN FROM 6 P.M. TONIGHT UNTIL MIDNIGHT,

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION’S DISTRICT 3 OFFICE SAYS CREWS WILL BE SAFELY PLACING GIRDERS FOR THE NEW BRIDGE OVER I-29 DURING THAT TIME.

TONIGHT’S CLOSURE IS THE LAST OF TWO CLOSURES NEEDED TO PLACE THE GIRDERS.

MOTORISTS WILL BE SAFELY ROUTED AROUND THE CONSTRUCTION WORK USING THE RAMPS AT THE I-29/IOWA 141 INTERCHANGE (EXIT 127) IN SLOAN.