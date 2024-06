REYNOLDS & FEENSTRA SURVEY NW IOWA FLOOD DAMAGE

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TOURED NORTHWEST IOWA COMMUNITIES AFFECTED BY FLOODWATERS MONDAY.

HER FIRST STOP WAS IN HAWARDEN, WHICH HAS LOST ITS WATER AND SEWER PLANTS AND SOME 60 RESIDENTS SPENT SUNDAY NIGHT IN THE SHELTER AT THE WEST SIOUX HIGH SCHOOL

HAWARDEN1 OC……..IS HOUSING” :12

HAWARDEN CITY ADMINISTRATOR GARY TUCKER SAYS 190 HOMES IN TOWN HAD SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE, AND ANOTHER 120 HAD MODERATE TO MINOR DAMAGE,

100 BUSINESSES WERE ALSO IMPACTED.

HE SAYS THERE IS STILL ABOUT ONE-THIRD OF THE COMMUNITY IS STILL WITHOUT POWER. AND IT COULD BE SOME TIME BEFORE THE WASTE WATER SYSTEM IS BACK ONLINE.

HAWARDEN2 OC……….FOR SURE” :14

TUCKER SAYS VOLUNTEERS SHOULD FOLLOW HAWARDEN’S FACEBOOK PAGE TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH OPPORTUNITIES TO HELP.

THE GOVERNOR HAS REQUESTED A PRESIDENTIAL DISASTER DECLARATION, AND CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA IS HOPEFUL THAT WILL GET DONE SOON.

HAWARDEN3 OC……….GET IT DONE” :22

THE GOVERNOR IS ALSO VISITING ROCK VALLEY, ROCK RAPIDS, SPENCER AND CHEROKEE.

RADIO IOWA/Photo from Gov. Reynolds office