NOEM ASKS GAWKERS TO STAY AWAY FROM FLOODED AREAS

ADD SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM’S VOICE TO THOSE ASKING GAWKERS TO PLEASE STAY AWAY FROM FLOODED AREAS OF SIOUXLAND:

NOEM SAYS THE AMOUNT OF WATER IN THE BIG SIOUX RIVER HAS EXCEEDED EXPECTATIONS FOR THIS FLOOD:

THE GOVERNOR SAYS SHE IS SAD TO REPORT HOMES HAVE BEEN DAMAGED IN THE MCCOOK LAKE AREA OF NORTH SIOUX CITY:

THE SOUTH DAKOTA D-N-R HAS CLOSED MCCOOK LAKE SO REMEMBER IT NOW IS ILLEGAL TO BE ON THE LAKE.

A MANDATORY EVACUATION HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR RIVERLAND ESTATES AND EDGEWATER IN THAT AREA OF UNION COUNTY.

NOEM SPOKE AT A NEWS CONFERENCE IN DAKOTA DUNES MONDAY MORNING.