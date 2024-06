THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER AFFECTING UNION, DAKOTA AND WOODBURY COUNTIES UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING.

AT 11:30 AM MONDAY THE MISSOURI RIVER STAGE WAS 31.9 FEET.

THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO A CREST OF 32.1 FEET MONDAY AFTERNOON.

IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE WEDNESDAY MORNING.

THE FLOOD STAGE IS 30.0 FEET.