Former USD Athlete Headed To Paris Olympics

A FORMER UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH DAKOTA POLE VAULTER IS HEADED TO THE SUMMER OLYMPICS IN PARIS.

CHRIS NILSEN SECURED HIS SPOT WITH A VAULT OF 19-FEET, THREE INCHES SUNDAY AT THE U.S. OLYMPIC TRACK & FIELD TRIALS IN EUGENE, OREGON.

NILSEN, WHO’S FROM KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, WAS A THREE-TIME NCAA CHAMPION FOR THE COYOTES.

HE WON A SILVER MEDAL AT THE 2020 OLYMPICS IN TOKYO.