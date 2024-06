FLOODING CONTINUES AROUND CORRECTIONVILLE

SOME OF THE THE 750 RESIDENTS OF CORRECTIONVILLE IN RURAL WOODBURY COUNTY HAVE EVACUATED THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF FLOODING FROM LITTLE SIOUX RIVER.

SGT. STEVE GRIEBEL OF THE IOWA D-N-R SAYS THE RIVER HAS CONTINUED RISING MONDAY MORNING:

GRIEBEL1 OC……..29.15 FEET. :20

THAT’S AROUND THREE FEET HIGHER THAN THE LAST FLOOD OF 2019.

HE SAYS THE RIVER APPEARS TO BE STABILIZING, RAISING AROUND AN INCH PER HOUR.

YOU CAN’T GET INTO THE TOWN EASILY AS ALL MAIN ROADS LEADING THERE ARE UNDERWATER:

GRIEBEL2 OC………..CLOSED AS WELL. :16

BECAUSE OF THAT, GRIEBEL AND THE WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ARE ASKING NON-RESIDENTS AND ONLOOKERS TO STAY AWAY FROM THE TOWN:

GRIEBEL3 OC……..COUNTYWIDE. :15

CORRECTIONVILLE IS CLOSED TO NON-RESIDENTS AT THIS TIME.

AT LEAST 30 HOUSE HAVE BEEN DAMAGED BY FLOODWATERS THERE.

A 9;30 P.M.TO 6 A.M. CURFEW REMAINS IN PLACE UNTIL WATER LEVELS DROP.

THE RED CROSS HAS OPENED A SHELTER AT THE RIVER VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL FOR THOSE WHO NEED IT.

IN NEARBY ANTON, WOODBURY COUNTY DEPUTIES HAVE BEEN ASSISTING IN EVACUATING RESIDENTS IN THAT TOWN BECAUSE OF THE FLOODING.