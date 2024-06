BIG SIOUX SETS RECORD CREST IN RIVERSIDE (Update)

THE BIG SIOUX RIVER IN RIVERSIDE CRESTED AT 45 FEET AROUND 8 A.M. THIS MORNING.

CITY FIRE MARSHALL MARK AESOPH (EH-SOPH) SAYS THAT’S OVER SEVEN FEET HIGHER THAN THE PREVIOUS RECORD OF 37.7 FEET:

WHILE THE LEVELS HAVE STABILIZED, WATER LEVELS WILL REMAIN HIGH FOR EIGHT TO TWELVE MORE HOURS.

WATER HAS COME UP THROUGH STORM DRAINS IN THE LOWEST ELEVATIONS OF RIVERSIDE AND A MANDATORY EVACUATION WAS ORDERED FOR AREAS NEAR SOUTH RIVER DRIVE.

DOOR TO DOOR NOTIFICATIONS ARE BEING MADE, BUT EMERGENCY MESSAGING WILL BE USED IF CONDITIONS CHANGE RAPIDLY.

RESIDENTS OF RIVERSIDE SHOULD BE PREPARED TO EVACUATE QUICKLY IF IT IS NEEDED AND TAKE MILITARY ROAD OUT OF THE AREA.

AROUND 25 HOMES AND TWO APARTMENT BUILDINGS HAVE BEEN EVACUATED IN THE LOW LYING AREAS OF RIVERSIDE.

A SHELTER HAS BEEN SET UP AT THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AND PETS ARE WELCOME THERE.

BUSES ARE AVAILABLE FOR RESIDENTS THAT NEED TRANSPORTATION.

UPDATED 2:15 PM 6/24/24

