SIOUX CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR KEY CLUB SHOOTING SUSPECT

SIOUX CITY POLICE SAY TWO PEOPLE WERE SHOT EARLY SUNDAY MORNING IN AN INCIDENT THAT HAPPENED AROUND 1:40AM IN THE OUTDOOR SECTION OF THE KEY CLUB ON HISTORIC FOURTH STREET.

POLICE SAY THE TWO INDIVIDUALS WERE SHOT BY A SINGLE SUSPECT WHO FLED THE SCENE.

THE VICTIMS WERE TRANSPORTED TO A LOCAL HOSPITAL WITH CRITICAL INJURIES.

THE INCIDENT APPEARS TO BE A TARGETED EVENT.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT THE INCIDENT IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 279-6440 OR CRIMESTOPPERS AT 258-TIPS.