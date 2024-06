THE TRAIN BRIDGE OVER THE BIG SIOUX RIVER IN NORTH SIOUX CITY HAS COLLAPSED.

THE RAILROAD BRIDGE CONNECTING RIVERSIDE TO NORTH SIOUX CITY COLLAPSED AROUND 11 P.M.

THE BRIDGE IS LOCATED BEHIND SUGAR DADDIES.

RAILWAYS USING IT OFTEN HAUL GRAIN BETWEEN HERE AND SIOUX FALLS AS WELL AS CRUSHED ROCK.