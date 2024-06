NOEM DISCUSSES SOUTH DAKOTA RESPONSE TO RECORD FLOODING

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND SEVERAL STATE OFFICIALS HELD A NEWS CONFERENCE SUNDAY AFTERNOON IN NORTH SIOUX CITY TO DISCUSS THE FLOODING IN SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA.

NOEM SAYS WHILE THE MISSOURI RIVER IS A CONCERN, IT’S ALL OF THE OTHER RIVERS, CREEKS AND STREAMS THAT ARE FUELING THE FLOODING AS THEY FLOW INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER:

GOVERNOR NOEM SAYS THAT’S ALSO MADE IT DIFFICULT TO FORECAST WHEN RIVERS WILL CREST AND HOW HIGH THEY WILL RISE:

IT’S NO SURPRISE SEVERAL RECORDS HAVE BEEN SET BY THE FLOODING RIVER LEVELS:

NOEM SAYS ONE FLOOD RELATED DEATH HAS OCCURRED IN SOUTH DAKOTA, BUT SHE DID NOT SHARE SPECIFIC DETAILS ABOUT IT.