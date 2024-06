FLOODING HAS LEAD THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY TO CLOSE THE BOAT RAMP AT LARSEN PARK AND ESTABLISH A TEMPORARY LEVY IN RIVERSIDE.

THE LEVY IS BEING MADE OUT OF CAUTION AND PREDICTIONS SAY IT WILL NOT BE NEEDED.

THE CITY IS MONITORING THE POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING.

THEY SAY ROADS IN THE AREAS OF FLOODING MAY BE CLOSED IF THE SITUATION WORSENS.