KSCJ ON LOW POWER DUE TO FLOOD THREAT

KSCJ IS CURRENTLY OPERATING ON LOW POWER BECAUSE OF FLOODWATERS FROM THE FLOYD RIVER THREATENING OUR TRANSMITTER SITE NORTH OF LEEDS.

YOU CAN STILL HEAR OUR PROGRAMMING AS NORMAL ON THE KSCJ APP AND LIVE STREAMS.

THANKS AS ALWAYS FOR LISTENING.

.FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY AFTERNOON…FLOYD RIVER NEAR JAMES

* WHAT…Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHEN…Until early Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS…At 34.0 feet, The northbound lane of Highway 75 is

flooded, and the railroad company begins to shut down operations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 32.4 feet.

– Recent Activity…The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 10:00 AM CDT Sunday was 32.4 feet.

– Forecast…The river is expected to rise to a crest of 33.1

feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage

early tomorrow afternoon.

– Flood stage is 26.0 feet.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT)

Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed

Floyd River

James 26.0 32.4 Sun 10 am 26.2 17.3 14.7