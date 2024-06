INTERSTATE 29 TO CLOSE AT EXIT 4 IN UNION COUNTY SUNDAY AT 6 P.M.

INTERSTATE 29 TO CLOSE AT EXIT 4 IN UNION COUNTY SUNDAY AT...

INTERSTATE 29 AT EXIT FOUR IN NORTH SIOUX CITY WILL BE CLOSED TO TRAFFIC AT 6 P.M. SUNDAY.

JASON WESTCOTT OF UNION COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SAYS IT’S A FLOOD PREVENTION MEASURE:

WESTCOTT1 OC……WITH THAT PROJECT. :07

CRAIG SMITH OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SAYS IT WILL BE A FULL CLOSURE OF I-29 WITH A DETOUR:

CSMITH1 OC………..BACK OVER TO INTERSTATE 29. :17

SMITH SAYS THE LEVY WILL BE IN PLACE AS LONG AS THE FLOOD THREAT EXITS:

CSMITH2 OC……….BACK UP AGAIN. :11

DAKOTA DUNES RESIDENTS HAVE BEEN ASKED TO VOLUNTARILY EVACUATE THEIR HOMES TO ESCAPE POSSIBLE FLOODING.

WESTCOTT SAYS HELP MAY NOT BE QUICKLY AVAILABLE FOR YOU IF YOU NEED RESCUING:

WESCOTT3 OC……..BEEN TOLD TO EVACUATE. :25

AREA DRIVERS SHOULD DIAL 5-1-1 OR CHECK 5-1-1 DOT ORG AND SOCIAL MEDIA. FOR THE LATEST ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION AS SEVERAL TRI-STATE HIGHWAYS ARE CLOSED.