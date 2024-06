HWY 20 CLOSED AT CORRECTIONVILLE

THE IOWA DEPART OF TRANSPORTATION HAS CLOSED BOTH THE EASTBOUND AND WESTBOUND LANES OF HIGHWAY 20 IN CORRECTIONVILLE.

THE LITTLE SIOUX RIVER HAS GONE OVER ITS BANKS IN CORRECTIONVILLE.

IF YOU ARE TRAVELING WESTBOUND TOWARDS CORRECTIONVILLE, YOU’LL BE DIRECTED TO TAKE HIGHWAY 59 SOUTH TO IDA GROVE.

IF YOU ARE TRAVELING EASTBOUND TOWARDS CORRECTIONVILLE ON HIGHWAY 20, YOU’LL BE TURNED AWAY AT MINNESOTA AVENUE.

NO TRAVEL IS ADVISED ON HIGHWAY 20 IN CORRECTIONVILLE.

ROADS ARE ALSO CLOSED AT HIGHWAY 31 AND 160TH STREETS AND THERE IS FLOODING IN COPELAND PARK.

DRIVERS FAILING TO OBEY ROAD CLOSURE SIGNS ARE SUBJECT TO A TICKET OR ARREST.

ONCE IT GETS DARK, RESCUE EFFORTS ARE TOO DANGEROUS AND WOODBURY COUNTY SHERIFF AND DNR STAFF MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ASSIST YOU.

CURRENT PROJECTED CREST TIME AT CORRECTIONVILLE ON THE LITTLE SIOUX RIVER IS 1:00 A.M. MONDAY.

PLEASE CONSIDER EVACUATING AT THIS TIME.

File photo