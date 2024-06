THE LITTLE SIOUX RIVER HAS GONE OVER ITS BANKS IN CORRECTIONVILLE, IOWA.

WOODBURY COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SAYS ROADS ARE CLOSED AT HIGHWAY 31 AND 160TH STREETS AND THERE IS FLOODING IN COPELAND PARK.

RESIDENTS ARE ADVISED THEY MAY NEED TO EVACUATE IN SOME NEIGHBORHOODS.

SANDBAGGING TOOK PLACE IN THE CITY AT LOCATIONS ON SATURDAY

Photos by Woodbury County Emergency Management