FLOOD WARNING FOR MISSOURI RIVER SUNDAY NIGHT

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY AFFECTING WOODBURY, DAKOTA AND UNION COUNTIES.

MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST AT SOUTH SIOUX CITY FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING.

AT 10:30 AM SUNDAY THE RIVER STAGE WAS 23.8 FEET WITH FLOOD STAGE AT 30 FEET.

THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE LATE SUNDAY EVENING AND THEN CREST AROUND 31.6 FEET EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON.

IT WILL THEN FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE SOMETIME ON TUESDAY.

AT 31.0 FEET, THE BASEBALL FIELDS AT SCENIC PARK ARE FLOODED.