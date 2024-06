FLOOD INFORMATION UPDATE FOR METRO AREA

HERE’S SOME OF THE LATEST INFORMATION REGARDING FLOODING IN OUR AREA.

A MCCOOK LAKE NEIGHBORHOOD NEAR DAKOTA VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL WAS EVACUATED SUNDAY NIGHT BECAUSE OF FAST RISING FLOODWATERS.

UNION COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT OFFICIALS STILL RECOMMEND VOLUNTARY EVACUATION BY DAKOTA DUNES RESIDENTS BEECAUSE OF THE FLOOD THREAT.

IN SIOUX CITY, THE LARSEN PARK BOAT RAMP AREA IS CLOSED TO THE PUBLIC BECAUSE OF FLOODING.

THE SOUTH END OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD IS CLOSED WHERE YOU EXIT TO HEAD SOUTH ON I-29.AS IS THAT END OF LARSEN PARK ROAD.

THE RIVERSIDE END OF MILITARY ROAD IS ALSO CLOSED TO TRAFFIC.

WATER WAS COMING UP FROM THE SEWER DRAINS IN SOME RIVERSIDE AREAS, INCLUDING METROPOLITAN AND EDGEWATER WITH AT LEAST FOUR HOMES WITH STANDING WATER ON THEIR LAWNS.

SEVERAL RESIDENTS IN THE EDGEWATER NEIGHBORHOOD LOST POWER JUST BEFORE 11 P.M.

THE BIG SIOUX RIVER IS BELIEVED TO HAVE CRESTED LOCALLY AND THE MISSOURI RIVER IS FORECAST TO CREST AT 31.9 FEET AT 7 A.M. MONDAY, WHICH IS BELOW THE 2011 FLOOD RECORD OF 35.3 FEET.

THE RED CROSS HAS OPENED A SHELTER IN CORRECTIONVILLE.AT THE RIVER VALLEY HIGH SCHOOL SOUTH GYM.