BOAT CLUB DOCKS DESTROYED BY RAMPAGING BIG SIOUX RIVER

THE FLOODING OF THE BIG SIOUX RIVER INTO THE MISSOURI RIVER HAS DESTROYED MOST OF THE DOCKS AT THE BOAT CLUB IN RIVERSIDE PARK.

FLEET CAPTAIN DENNIS BUTLER SAYS EVEN WHEN THE RIVER LEVEL RETURNS TO NORMAL, IT WILL BE SOME TIME BEFORE THE DOCKS ARE RESTORED:

THE DOCKS WERE DAMAGED AS ENTIRE TREES AND ALL SORTS OF DEBRIS HAS SWEPT DOWN THE BIG SIOUX, WHICH IS FLOWING AS FAST AS ANYONE HAS EVER SEEN, INCLUDING THE 2011 FLOOD.

BUTLER SAYS THEY WILL DEFINITELY REBUILD AS SOON AS IT IS FEASIBLE:

THE MISSOURI RIVER BOAT CLUB JUST DEDICATED A NEW CLUBHOUSE THIS SPRING, ON HIGHER GROUND THAN THE FORMER ONE WHICH WAS DAMAGED BY PREVIOUS FLOODS:

THE BENT PROP CLUBHOUSE WILL REMAIN OPEN TO THE PUBLIC IN THE MEANTIME.