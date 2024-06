FLOYD RIVER FLOODING IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY

FLOODING FROM THE FLOYD RIVER IS AFFECTING PARTS OF PLYMOUTH COUNTY INCLUDING LE MARS.

IN LE MARS, HIGHWAY 60 NORTH AND US 75 NORTH HAVE BEEN CLOSED TO TRAFFIC.

A FLOOD WARNING FOR PLYMOUTH COUNTY STARTS AT 10 PM SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH 10 AM TUESDAY.

AT LE MARS, THE RIVER LEVEL WAS 21.5 FEET AT 3 P.M. SATURDAY AND WAS FORECAST TO CREST AT 26.2 FEET AT 7 P.M. SATURDAY.

THE RIVER WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE AROUND 1 A.M. TUESDAY

AT MERRILL, THE RIVER WAS AT 9.2 FEET AT 3 P.M. SATURDAY AND IS FORECAST O CREST AT 17.6 FEET AT 1 P.M. SUNDAY.

THE FLOYD RIVER WILL FALL TO FLOOD STAGE 1 A.M. TUESDAY

THERE IS A FLOOD WARNING ALONG THE BIG SIOUX RIVER AT AKRON AND WESTFIELD, AND A FLOOD WARNING ALONG THE FLOYD RIVER AT LE MARS, MERRILL, AND SIOUX CITY.